Sauerwein Given New KPD Contract

Kingsbury Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein had a new contract approved by the district board at a meeting held December 18.

The vote was 4-1. In favor of the contract were Joellen Vohlken, Barb Smith, B.J. Schneck and Greg Sanders. Smith was on remote for the meeting, but the board members voted to allow her to participate. The “no” vote was by Lynn Ulmer.

The new one-year contract contains a salary of $74,500, which is a little more than a five percent increase. A couple of board members indicated that percent of increase was arrived at to adjust for a salary decrease Sauerwein experienced a few years ago.

The park district director was also given a $1,500 bonus, based upon performance during the past year.

Sauerwein has been Kingsbury Park District director since 1996.

In other action, the board unanimously approved fund transfers needed because property taxes are arriving later than usual.

The transfers included $69,000 from the general fund to the recreation fund, $6,215 from the general fund to the bond fund, and $2,260 from the general fund to the audit fund.