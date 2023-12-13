Senior Citizen Christmas Day Dinner

Reservations are being taken now for the annual Bond County Senior Citizens Christmas Day Dinner.

It will be held Monday, December 25 at the Bond County Senior Center along East Harris Avenue in Greenville. Reservations can be made by calling the senior center at 664-1465.

The doors open at 10 a.m. and dinner will be served at 12 noon.

Santa Claus will be there after dinner to give presents to the senior citizens.

The senior dinner has been sponsored for many years by the Greenville Police Association.