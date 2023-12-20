Sorento School Annexation Decision Affirmed By Court

A judge in the Third Judicial Circuit has ruled in favor of the Regional Board of School Trustees in its action to deny annexation of Sorento area property into the Mt. Olive School District.

A suit was filed in Bond County Circuit Court by Sorento Parents Committee of Ten in October of 2022, after the Regional Board voted 6-1 to deny the annexation request. That denial occurred at a public hearing held by the Regional Board on September 6, 2022.

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education closed Sorento School after the 2021-22 school year.

The plaintiffs sought a judicial review of the decision, alleging it did not comply with the law.

In his recent ruling, Third Judicial District Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers wrote the record indicates the regional board of School Trustees has considered the applicable statutory factors and its decision is supported by substantial evidence, so the board’s decision must be affirmed. He notes the board has complied with applicable statutory requirements, and the plaintiff committee has failed to show reversible error.

Since the judge’s order, the Sorento Committee of Ten has filed an appeal with the Appellate Court.