Structure A Total Loss Following Friday Morning Fire

Greenville firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the corner of Locust and St. John Street in Greenville Friday around 9:15 AM.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the blaze started on the main level of the two story structure and spread to the top level. There were multiple apartments in the building. Residents of one of the units were home at the time of the blaze, but escaped without injury.

Fire personnel from the Shoal Creek, Keyesport, Mulberry Grove, Smithboro, Pocahontas-Old Ripley, Coffee, and Highland-Pierron fire districts provided mutual aid. Crews were on the scene for about five hours and two firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Chief Wise said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and an investigation by the state fire marshal is pending. The structure was a total loss.