Thacker Insurance Helps Local Organizations

Thacker Insurance Services in Greenville celebrated the holiday season with a new program to assist local organizations.

Curtis Thacker at Thacker Insurance Service said, “Giving back to our community is a meaningful and fulfilling effort that can have positive impacts on both individuals and the community as a whole. In 2021, Natalie and I wanted to do something to thank our clients and community for the support Thacker Insurance Service given through the pandemic. Natalie and I are in service based occupations. She is an educator and I’m servicing client’s insurance needs daily. We met with our marketing guru, Jes Adam, and the idea of the 12 Days of Giving was created. We looked for nonprofits and organizations to highlight their resources that are offered to our community. We’ve met new people and created meaningful relationships. These groups are addressing specific issues within our community and working towards sustainable solutions. We believe you don’t know what you don’t know. Through the power of social media, we can share resources to help someone. Giving back to your community is a way to contribute to a more compassionate and thriving society. We are all interconnected. Whether through time, skills, or resources, every person can make a difference.”

Twelve Days of Giving also partnered with the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District, Shoal Creek Fire Protection District, Keyesport Fire Protection District, Smithboro Fire Protection District, Greenville Fire Protection District, and Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire, Rescue and EMS.