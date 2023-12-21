Unit One School Board Passes Levy Increase

Meeting this week for December, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved an increase in the district tax levy.

A truth in taxation hearing was conducted then the board passed a motion for a levy 14.52 percent higher than the amount of taxes received this past year.

The new levy is $1,944,804.

Board members passed a resolution to place a referendum on the Fayette County ballot regarding the use of the facilities sales tax money collected in that county.

Part of the Unit 1 school district is in Fayette County.

Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman said that the Fayette county schools would like to place on the ballot in the spring so that they can use the 1% money for a resource officer. It would allow them to have more flexibility and to be able to use their money for other investments than building projects.

The board decided to sell a former driver’s education car by sealed bid. It has not been used by the district for a long time.

Using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, the board voted to install carpeting in four classrooms. Laack (lock) Flooring Innovations of Vandalia will do the work over the Christmas break at a cost of $3,441.60 per classroom.

The board approved the purchase of four buses from Central States Bus Sales, the purchase of a 2023 Dodge van, approved Miranda Lindahl as fifth-sixth grade head basketball coach and Quinton Lindahl as fifth-sixth grade volunteer assistant, and hired April Elmore as a cafeteria employee.