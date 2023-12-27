Unit Two Board December Personnel Action

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters.

After accepting the resignation of Brittany Lape as a special education paraprofessional and van driver, the board hired Carla Paradee as a special education paraprofessional, beginning January 4.

Chris Wempe was hired as a night shift custodian at Pocahontas School, retroactive to November 27.

Leaves of absence were granted to School Bus Driver Scott Pasley, Greenville Elementary School Paraprofessional Jessica Boucher, Family Facilitator for the Birth To 3 Program Deb Beckmann and Pre-K Paraprofessional at Mulberry Grove Konnie Durbin.