Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meets Wednesday, December 20 in the high school library.

The regular meeting will start about 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda are the annual tax levy, approval of a maintenance grant, and the first reading of policy changes. Also to be addressed is a resolution to abate taxes levied for 2023 to pay debt services.

The board is expected to go into executive session to discuss personnel.

No truth in taxation hearing will be conducted, as any increase will be under the five percent which requires a hearing.