Unit Two Hearing On Parking Lot Road Projects

Before the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education holds its regular meeting Wednesday night, the board will hold a public hearing pertaining to possible projects to repair playground pavements, school bus turnarounds, student drop-off areas, sidewalks, and parking areas.

This work would occur at all Unit 2 campuses.

Superintendent Wes Olson explained the hearing is part of the process to seek health-life safety approval from the state. He said the state requires a hearing for this type of funding. He also noted since district buses travel on the areas in need of repair, making health-life safety funding appropriate. Olson said the district used these funds to update Dewey Street a few years ago.

Olson talked about funding if the board would decide to proceed with these repairs. He said the state and Regional Office of Education work together with districts to approve health-life safety amendments to your ten year health-life safety plan that they’re required to have, by law. Olson said the district is looking at several options for funding for numerous projects and officials are painting a picture for the board to illustrate the full scope of projects that are remaining and some options for funding those.

The hearing begins at 6:45 p.m. in the high school library and will be followed by the regular December meeting of the board.