Wall Earns FFA American Degree

Sorento native, Greenville FFA member, and recent graduate of Bond County Unit 2 High School, Jack Wall, has achieved one of the greatest accomplishments available to FFA Members. He has been awarded the American Degree. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.

Congratulations to Jack Wall on this outstanding achievement!