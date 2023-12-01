Wednesday Candidate Filings

Wednesday was the third day for candidates to file petitions to be on the Bond County March 19 primary ballot.

Incumbent Bond County Board Member Wes Pourchot is seeking re-election.

The Democrat filed as a candidate in county board district four.

There will be at least one race in the primary election. Incumbent Republican Doug Schaufelberger filed a petition Wednesday to run again as precinct committee person in the LaGrange Precinct.

Earlier in the week, Laura Myers filed as a Republican candidate in the same precinct.

Precinct committee persons are elected in the primary.

Also on Wednesday, Susan Hall filed a petition to run as a Democrat for precinct committee person in the Pleasant Mound 1 Precinct.