You Can Still Vote In The City Lighting Contest

There is still time to vote in the City of Greenville’s Christmas Lighting Contest.

Ten locations in the city have been entered into the contest and residents have through December 31 to cast votes for the People’s Choice Award.

Go to the Greenville Illinois Facebook page or GreenvilleIllinois.com to vote.

The 10 sites are at 510 South First, 613 Poplar, 323 East Winter, 122 South Second, 919 South Fifth, 314 East South, 110 Avonlea, 514 South Fourth, 215 West College and 510 East College.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, honors will be given for Best Residential Display, Best Business Display, and the Mayor’s Choice.