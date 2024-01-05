2024 Certified Livestock Manager Training Offered In Breese February 7

A 2024 Certified Livestock Manager Training Workshop (CLMT) is on February 7in Breese. University of Illinois Extension, in collaboration with Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), will host the workshop at the Clinton County Farm Bureau Bldg., 1163 N 4th Street, Breese, IL (please use the North entrance). The workshop meets the Illinois Livestock Management Facilities Act (LMFA) training requirements for Illinois livestock managers.

Pre-registration is required to attend an in-person workshop. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/CLMT for a link to the registration page and additional information. The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and run for approximately 3 ½ hours. IDOA staff will administer the exam after the training. The U of I Extension training fee is $40, and IDOA’s certification fee is $30.

The LMFA requires facilities designed for 300 or more animal units to have at least one employee certified in environmentally aware manure management techniques. Facilities designed for 301 to 999 animal units must have at least one employee attend a workshop OR complete the online training. Facilities with more than 1,000 animal units must have a certified livestock manager attend a workshop and pass the IDOA exam OR complete the online training and pass the online test.

For the 2024 season, there will be 50 questions on both paper-based and online tests. The pass rate is 70% (35 questions). Young family members (<18 years old) are welcome to take the training, but they cannot be the only certified managers at their facilities. Participants should register online at go.illinois.edu/CLMT. Class size may be limited in some locations due to space constraints. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in or have questions about the CLMT program, please contact University of Illinois Extension at 815 235 4125 or Stanley Solomon at jssolomo@illinois.edu. Cannot attend a workshop? Online training and testing are available year-round and follow the same format as the in-person workshops. Online training involves nine modules of 10- to 20-minute videos that can be viewed at an individual’s own pace. Those who have more than 1,000 animal units may take the test online. The online training can be accessed through the CLMT webpage at go.illinois.edu/CLMT