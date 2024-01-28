28 Students Experience Shop With A Cop

The annual Shop With A Cop event by the Bond County Law Enforcement Association on December 14 brought holiday joy to 28 students in the county.

This was at least the seventh year the association has sponsored the event, which includes kindergarten through eighth grade students from schools in Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas, and Greenville. Teachers provided names of boys, girls and families they believed have the most need.

Association President Taylor Hill said the special day included a meal catered by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, which the kids and officers enjoyed in the SMART Cetner. After lunch, Bond County Transit buses and law enforcement vehicles made a convoy to Vandalia and each student, with a parent, and an officer, were able to spend an hour shopping.

Each child had $300 to spend on their shopping spree. Hill said there was a lot of excitement among the kids. He said at first they’re intimidated by the amount of money they have to spend, but they have fun doing it.

Over 30 Bond County Law Enforcement members, representing the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville and Pocahontas police departments, the Bond County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police participated.

Hill said donations for Shop With A Cop are accepted throughout the year. The association also holds fundraisers with proceeds going to the program.