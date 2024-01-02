Abandoned House Burns New Year’s Eve Near Pierron

A two-story farmhouse along Bauman Road south of Pierron, that had been abandoned for quite some time, burned late Sunday night.

Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District firefighters were notified at 11:28 p.m. By the time they arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was provided by the St. Rose and Grantfork districts. Firemen were on the scene about four hours.

The structure was located in Bond County. The Illinois State Fire Marshals Office has been contacted to look into the cause of the fire.