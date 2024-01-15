Accepting Applications For Gehrig Scholarship

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District and Bond County Agriculture in the Classroom are accepting applications for the annual Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship.

It is open to students currently enrolled in college who are majoring in agriculture, natural resources or veterinary medicine. Current high school seniors are not eligible. Applicants must have graduated from Greenville or Mulberry Grove high school.

Applications are due February 1 and must be submitted electronically at bondswcd.org. Immediate family members of employees or Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District directors are not eligible.

Dr. Gehrig served others through his work as a veterinarian at Greenville Veterinary Clinic, was a livestock and crop producer and for over 10 years was a director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District Board.