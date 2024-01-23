Action Regarding Administrators At MG Schools

At its recent meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on administrators for the next school year.

The Mulberry Grove Elementary School will have a new principal for the 2024-2025 year. Rick Allen has been hired for the position.

Allen has spent the last 16 years as principal at Mid-America Preparatory School, a private center in Herrick. Before that, he was athletic director and assistant principal at Shelbyville, and also has teaching experience.

Allen begins the Mulberry Grove job on July 1.

This year, the Mulberry Grove Elementary School position has been covered by two people, former Unit 1 superintendent Stephen Phillips and current Unit 1 superintendent, Casie Bowman.

Before becoming superintendent, Bowman was principal at Mulberry Grove elementary for four years.

She’s in currently in her second year as Unit 1 superintendent, and at the January meeting, the school board added two more years to her current contract.

Adam Haston is in his first year as Mulberry Grove Junior High and Senior High principal. The board approved a two-year contract for him to continue in that position in Unit 1.