Animal Control Report For December

The December animal control report was submitted to the Bond County Board this week.

It shows there were 15 dogs and two cats impounded at the local shelter last month. Two of the dogs were released to their owners.

Animal Control Officer Jim Hess advised that one dog and one cat were released to no kill shelters. Another cat went to the Bond County Humane Society. One dog was euthanized.

Hess received two reports of persons being bitten by an animal, one incident in Pierron and the other in Greenville.