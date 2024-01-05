Applications Sought For Greenville Police Officer

The Greenville Police Department is accepting applications for full-time police officer.

Chief Stefan Neece advised that while there is not a police opening at this time, the city needs to update its eligibility list. Individuals applying must be 20 to 35 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and possess a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment applications are available by calling the police department at 664-2131 or stopping by the department at 404 South Third Street.

Pre-employment applications must be submitted by February 15.

Chief Neece said the Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will coordinate the process, which will include an orientation session, written test, and oral exam.

According to Neece, the department is currently at full staff, as the most recent officer hire, Joel Bemis, graduated from the police academy in December. He is now in a 14-week field training program with the department.

Bemis fills an opening created when Officer Taylor Hill was assigned to Bond County Community Unit 2 as the school resource officer.