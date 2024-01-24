Australia Day At The Library

The Greenville Public Library is commemorating Australia Day this Friday.

Library Director Jo Keillor invites local residents to visit the library. She told WGEL the occasion is near and dear to her heart because her father was born and raised in Australia. Everyone who checks out materials Friday will get to experience Australia with some Australian candy.

Click below to hear her comments:

No purchase is necessary.

The library is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 664-3115.