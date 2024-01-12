BCMW Scholarships Awarded

BCMW Community Services has awarded nine $1,000 scholarships this year through the education component of the Community Services Block Grant Program for the 2023-2024 academic years. The program is funded through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Office of Community Assistance.

The recipients for 2023-2024 include Olivia McGuire from Bond County and Leslie Enriquez and Andrew Guthrie from Clinton County.

The recipients were selected by a scholarship committee, based on several factors, including grade point average and commitment to career goals.

The scholarships may be utilized for tuition and fees, textbooks, and supplies.