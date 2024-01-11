Bond County Case Results In Prison Time

Last month in Bond County Circuit Court, Nathaniel R. Duff, age 44 of Greenville, was sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Duff pleaded guilty to unlawful failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of unlawful methamphetamine possession.

During a contested sentence, the judge gave Duff five years and three months in IDOC.

The defendant was also given a concurrent IDOC sentence of four years for two other counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to another two counts of unlawful methamphetamine possession and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was given three years in IDOC to be served concurrently.

A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.