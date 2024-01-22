Bond County CEO Seeking Student & Facilitator Applications

The Bond County CEO program is seeking student applicants for next year’s CEO Class. Applications are accepted through February 15 and require a minimum of two references. Once students submit their application online, they will receive a text with a link that can be sent to adults the student would like to provide a school or business reference.

You can find the Bond County CEO program on Facebook, or visit their website, BondCountyCEO.com.

The CEO program is also seeking a new facilitator for the next school year. The facilitator position is a half-time position. 90 minutes of the day is spent with the students, and the balance is used for arranging business visits, guest speakers, calling on businesspeople, etc. Interested individuals should email their resume to ryanchamp@bradfordbank.com.

Again, for more information, see the Bond County CEO Facebook page or visit BondCountyCEO.com.