Bond County Represented At Fair State Convention

The 113th Annual Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Convention is this weekend at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.

A new state queen will be crowned at the pageant. Participating in it will be Miss Bond County Fair Maggie Goodson. She is the daughter Kate and Tom Goodson.

Queen practices began Thursday, leading up to the evening queen pageant preliminaries on Saturday. The queen pageant finals start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will conclude with the crowning of a new state queen.

The state talent contests are Saturday. The junior competition is at 1:30 p.m. Audrey Cornelius, the daughter of Teresa and Adam Cornelius, will represent Bond County in it with a dance routine.

Ellie Schaufelberger will be Bond County’s entrant in the senior division contest at 6 p.m. She will sing. Ellie is the daughter of Dieadre and Patrick Schaufelberger.