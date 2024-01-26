Bond County Tax Deadline This Tuesday

The deadline to pay the second installment of Bond County property taxes is Tuesday, January 30.

Tax bills were sent out later than usual last year, moving back the second installment due date to early 2024.

Bills can be paid in person at the county treasurer’s office at 206 West Main Street in Greenville from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Payment can also be placed in the secure drop box outside the treasurer’s office.

Taxes can be paid by mail. Payments with a postmark no later than January 30 will be considered on time. When paying by mail, send the appropriate bill stub and a check.

Most banks in the county will accept tax payments through January 30. The tax statement should also be presented.

Online payment is open at Bond County IL . gov / treasurer /

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp reports the tax sale has been scheduled for April 8.