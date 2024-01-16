Bradford National Bank To Award Academic Scholarships

Bradford National Bank has announced that it will once again be offering academic scholarships to area schools. This year, a total of $18,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

Bradford National Bank began its scholarship program in 1999. To date, they have awarded a total of $102,000 in academic scholarships.

Two scholarships each will be awarded at the following high schools: Breese Central, Centralia, Christ our Rock Lutheran, Greenville, Highland, Mater Dei Catholic, Mulberry Grove, Nashville, and Triad.

“As a real community bank, we believe it is important to invest in our schools,” said Randy Alderman, Vice President of Community Relations for the bank. “We have a long history of providing funding for academics, arts, and athletics to area schools. Our scholarship program, which has expanded from four schools to nine, is another example of that support.”

The Bradford National Bank scholarship application is online at www.bradfordbank.com/students.

In addition to the online application, students are asked to upload a one-page essay from one of the following topics: Why have you chosen your field of study and what would you like to do after graduating from college? or Why is a community bank important to a community?

The deadline for scholarship submission is April 19, 2024.