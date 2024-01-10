Brownstown Man Charged, Shot In Dec 30 Incidents

Tyler J. Roe, age 36 of Brownstown faces multiple charges in Fayette County Circuit Court following an incident that occurred December 30. He was later injured in an officer-involved shooting.

Roe is charged with the Class X offenses of home invasion, and aggravated arson, in addition to residential burglary, a class 1 felony, and theft, a Class 3 felony.

A judge ordered that Roe be held in jail until his trial.

Police responded to a burglary call the evening of December 30 at a residence in Brownstown. It was reported Roe allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle allegedly stolen from the victim’s resident.

Fayette county deputies pursued the vehicle and a Farina officer assisted, by using a “precision immobilization technique” that led to the vehicle’s driver stopping. Illinois State Police indicated as officers approached the vehicle, a Farina officer allegedly discharged his weapon, striking Roe, who received gunshot wounds.

Roe was taken to an area hospital and later released into the custody of police.

The defendant is to appear in court on January 23.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 is investigating the open and ongoing case.