City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 9 in the municipal building.

The agenda includes consideration of a contract for a company to demolish the FP Joy building and former Marti law building on North Second Street in downtown Greenville. Both buildings were purchased by the city for the downtown plaza project.

There is also a proposal for a revolving loan with Breck Nelson and Charles McPherson for a downtown Microtel project.

In May of last year, the council approved a TIF application for the project at 104 South First Street.

Last month, the council tabled a TIF agreement request with a grant to put a town home project on the same property.

The proposal is now back to a Microtel as the council on Tuesday will consider a revolving loan for it.