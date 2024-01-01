Comets Student-Athlete & Friends Awards For December

Two Greenville High School students have been recognized with the Arlen Parker Comets Student Athlete Awards,

Seniors Sidney Griffin and Aidan Andris were selected for December.

Griffin, who has a grade point average of 3.319, is a football and basketball cheerleader, and plays softball.

Sidney Griffin

Andris plays soccer and tennis and is a former Comets basketball player. He has a 3.509 grade point average.

Aidan Andris

Donnewald Distributing has been presented the Comets Athletic Program’s Friends Award for December (pictured above).

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said Donnewald Distributing is a significant contributor to the Connecting All Comets Campaign, and continues to support athletics by donating drinks, coolers, and signs.

