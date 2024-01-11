Council Awards Contract For Downtown Buildings Demolition

The Greenville City Council approved a motion at Tuesday night’s meeting to award a contract for the demolition of three buildings in downtown Greenville.

The contract was awarded to Schafer Excavating of Pontoon Beach.

The work will be done in preparation for the development of a downtown plaza on North Second Street.

Schafer’s bid is $493,000, which includes asbestos removal, and demolition of the FP Joy building, at the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street, the former law office building directly north of it, and the former Bond County Annex building, on the northwest corner of College and Second.

Asbestos mitigation must be done in the buildings and that could take up to 30 days. Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp believes it will be March before any actual demolition occurs.

The council also officially rejected the low bid of $390,000. City Manager Hollenkamp alleged that quote was not from a responsible bidder because the company “owes several hundred thousand to the Laborer’s Union, and also has a significant OSHA violation.”

The City of Greenville received a $1.9 million state grant for the downtown public plaza and a visitors center.

The development is expected to have a stage, play area for kids, and restrooms.

The city council has a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. Studio ARQ will present drawings for the downtown plaza.