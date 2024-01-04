County Board Rescinds Highway Engineer Resolution

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and without any discussion rescinded a resolution from 1964 regarding the county highway engineer’s authority regarding hiring or dismissing employees.

The board considered the old resolution as outdated and obsolete. It allowed the highway engineer to employ and discharge personnel at the Bond County Highway Department.

The new resolution indicates there was a 1978 Illinois attorney general’s opinion that the county board is primarily responsible for hiring county highway employees and determining the qualifications of such employees.

It also states the Bond County Board is desirous in ensuring the efficient administration of the highway department and that proper procedure is utilized in the hiring and discharging of personnel at the Bond County Highway Department.

The resolution to rescind passed 5-0. It also states the Bond County Board reserves authority over the employment and termination of Bond County Highway Department personnel.