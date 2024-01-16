Dannaman Receives Boehm Scholarship

Claire Dannaman of Greenville, a freshman student at Illinois State University, has been presented the annual Elizabeth Boehm Memorial Scholarship.

The $250 gift is provided to help support and encourage a student pursuing studies in the field of education. Claire intends to seek a degree in special education.

Betty Boehm spent over 40 years in education in Illinois, as a teacher at Ava and in the Trico School District and as a principal for over 17 years in the Collinsville School District.

Following her retirement, Betty moved to Greenville and was an avid quilter, submitting hundreds of entries in the Bond County Fair. She passed away in July of 2020.

The scholarship is presented to a student from one of the towns where Betty worked.

Dannaman is a recent graduate of Bond County Community Unit 2 High School.

She was presented the scholarship by Terry Swalley, co-chair of the memorial scholarship and grandson of Betty Boehm.