Eagle Watch Event At Case-Halstead Library

The Eagle Watch event, a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Case-Halstead Public Library, is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Case-Halstead Public Library in Carlyle, IL.

The World Bird Sanctuary will conduct interactive presentations titled “All about Eagles” starting at 9:30 a.m. and a second presentation scheduled for 10:30 a.m., featuring a live bald eagle that demonstrates the majestic flight and nature of this stunning bird. Starting at 9:00 a.m., Park Rangers will showcase replicas of a bald eagle’s skull, talons, and feathers and offering visitors the opportunity to engage in crafting eagle-themed items before and after the programs.

During the event, Park Rangers will be stationed at the General Dean Bridge Access to allow visitors the opportunity to observe bald eagles in their natural habitat near the Kaskaskia River through a spotting scope. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and dress appropriately for the weather.

The annual “Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey” at Carlyle Lake, conducted by Carlyle Lake staff members on January 6th and 7th, identified and recorded 15 mature, 9 immature, 4 mature golden eagles, and 4 immature golden eagles in four counties around Carlyle Lake. With its expansive 96 miles of shoreline, Carlyle Lake offers an excellent habitat for eagles, equipped with all the necessary resources for their survival. Over the years, the number of eagles visiting Carlyle Lake has increased, with many active nests identified. The Bald Eagle population in Illinois has steadily risen, thanks to federal laws and conservation efforts aimed at preserving these magnificent birds of prey.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.