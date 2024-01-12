FGPL Donates $1,500 To Greenville Public Library

At the January 8 meeting of the Friends of the Greenville Public Library, President Velma Cochrane presented a check for $1500 to GPL board president Chance Vohlken.

This represents proceeds earned during the year by the FGPL, which is a volunteer, not-for- profit group that exists under the umbrella of the BCCF. The projects this year included a profit-sharing evening at Joe’s Pizza in April, and a Cinnamon Roll sale during the Library’s yard sale in April. There was a Brownies and Ice Cream sale during the Muny Band Concert on the Library grounds in June, a Book Fair and the Holiday Tree Silent Auction held in November.

Member dues are also a part of the total proceeds.

The group sponsored a Hobby Night presentation on “Birding.” They also presented the second “Author’s Roundtable” that included local authors sharing their writing and publishing experiences. These kinds of activities help to raise awareness of the programs and services offered through the library. Some members participated in the annual “Library Crawl” held in October, which is presented by the Illinois Heartland Library System, and also assisted with the Greenville Women’s Alliance, “Back-to-School” event in August.

The books for the recently installed “Book Walk,” (constructed outside the local library building), was partially funded through last year’s contribution. All activities by the group are for the purpose of publicly supporting the growth and development of the local library.

The 2024 officers of the FGPL are President, Velma Cochrane; Vice-President, Tonya Holman; Secretary, Emily Brooks; and Treasurer Linda Coleman. At- large board members include Alan Gaffner, Regina Robart, and Marie Siefken.