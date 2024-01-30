Former Teacher Pleads Sexual Abuse Charges

A former New Baden teacher pleaded guilty in mid-January to a federal crime of soliciting child sexual abuse material from minors.

Jonathan Villmer, Jr., age 25, of New Baden was charged in August of last year. He had been a teacher at New Baden Elementary School and coached girls sports teams for the Wesclin School District.

The defendant is to be sentenced in federal court on April 24. The charge carries a minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 20 years.

The case was initiated by an otherwise unrelated investigation by the Carmi Police Department regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, after obtaining a search warrant for Villmer’s Snapchat account, police discovered explicit conversations with a 13-year-old minor. He allegedly requested pictures from the girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois also reported law enforcement identified other occurrences of sexually explicit conversations and requests for images with other purported minors with Villmer’s Snapchat account.