GHS Scholar Bowl Team Wins Twice

The Greenville High School varsity scholar bowl team recently defeated two opponents.

The Comets beat North Mac 270-100 and Carlinville 289-210.

In the win over North Mac, Camden Walker and William Mann each answered five toss-ups correctly. In the Carlinville match, Walker was the leading scorer, with Eli Ennen answering two toss-ups and Mann one.

The victories gave the varsity Comets a 4-0 IHSA record for this winter season.

The junior varsity Comets also won twice, topping North Mac 140-60 and Carlinville 140-110.

Five team members answered toss-ups in the North Mac win. They included Garrett Young, three; Avajean Nelson, two; and Andrew Walker, Reyna Wesselmann and Caleb Ward.

Young and Ward answered three toss-ups each against Carlinville. Nelson added two.

The victories improved the JV team’s record to 3-1 in IHSA play.