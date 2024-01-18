GHS Scholar Bowl Teams Post Wins

In recent action for the Greenville High School varsity scholar bowl team, the Comets grabbed victories over Gillespie and Hillsboro.

Greenville defeated Gillespie 330 to 90 and beat Hillsboro 240-120.

In the win over Gillespie, Camden Walker answered 10 toss-ups correctly and Eli Ennen added four. Against Hillsboro, Walker was leading scorer with six toss-ups, William Mann had three and Ennen two.

The junior varsity Comets topped Gillespie 150 to 90 and lost to Hillsboro 170 to 160.

Against Gillespie, four players scored including Rodger Zhu with four toss-ups, Coleson Hoffman with three, Lily Sorensen with two and Avajean Nelson with one.

The Comets and Hillsboro were tied with one question remaining. GHS answered the toss-up question, but Hillsboro was able to rebound two of Greenville’s unanswered bonus questions to win.

Hoffman had four toss-ups, Andrew Walker two, and Brock Riedemann and Nelson one each.