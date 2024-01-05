GHS Scholastic Team Ends Fall Season

Greenville High School’s scholar bowl teams recently completed their South Central Scholastic League fall season with a tournament at Granite City High School.

The Comets varsity squad placed second in its pool, by winning four of five preliminary rounds, and completed the day with a 5-4 record for a sixth place finish out of 18 teams.

Camden Walker earned a fifth place individual medal with 44 points per game.

The junior varsity Comets went 3-3 for the day to place sixth overall out of 14 teams. Coleson Hoffman led the team in scoring with 28 points per game.

In scholastic league games, the varsity Comets finished 7-4 to finish seventh out of 14 teams. The junior varsity GHS squad was 5-4 for sixth place out of 15 teams.

Prior to the tournament, Greenville faced Brussels and Lincolnwood in the last fall season match. The varsity team defeated both opponents, and the JV squad dropped a close match to Lincolnwood.

The Comet teams begin their winter season with a freshman/sophomore tournament at Mattoon on January 6, then a tournament for both squads on January 13 in Mascoutah.

Regular season matches will be played on Tuesdays throughout the month of January.