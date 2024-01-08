GHS Students In Frosh/Soph Scholar Bowl Event

Eli Ennen and Caden Brabson, students at Greenville High School, competed at the Mattoon Freshman/Sophomore Scholastic Bowl Tournament on January 6.

The GHS duo placed 12th out of 18 teams.

In pool play, Ennen and Brabson went 1-4, defeating Monticello and losing games to competitors from the Cumberland B, St. Joseph-Ogden B, Mattoon A and Johnston City teams,

The Comet duo won two of three games in the afternoon round, defeating Fairfield and Marshall B and losing by only 10 points to Mattoon B.

Ennen earned all-tournament honors, based on his play in the preliminary rounds. He was sixth overall with an average of 64 points per game.

