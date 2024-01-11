Greenville Advocate Newspaper Selected For Digitization

The Bond County Historical Society recently announced their application nominating the digitization of The Greenville Advocate was accepted by the Illinois Newspaper Project (INP) advisory board for the National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP) digitization grant. The INP has selected the time frame of 1858-1864 of which they will digitize approximately 1,000 pages of the Advocate in this period (about 1% of the INP’s funding it received through a grant to digitize 100,000 pages). A total of nine newspapers were selected. The INP has partnered with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, to use available master microfilm for the selected titles.

“Jediah F. Alexander first published The Greenville Advocate in February 1858 to take a stand for the preservation of the Union. It was one of the few newspapers to support the candidacy of Abraham Lincoln for president,” Bond County Historical Society stated in their application. “As Bond County’s primary newspaper, The Greenville Advocate has documented the activities and concerns of rural Bond County as well as important historical events for more than 165 years.”

This was the first year that the Illinois Newspaper Project has hosted a nomination process to select titles for NDNP digitization. Over 60 nominations were received and the INP was astounded by the reception of this opportunity. All nominated newspapers will be filed as potential candidates for future digitization opportunities.

“We are glad for the opportunity of this grant to move toward our goal of having as much as possible of The Greenville Advocate newspaper widely available in digitized format for easy access,” said Bond County Historical Society president Cary Holman. “As opportunities arise for additional digitization projects, we hope to secure funds to provide access to even more years of this newspaper and other Bond County historical documents.”

In approximately one year, the digitization of the nine newspapers will provide free access to a wealth of historical and genealogical information. These titles will be included in Chronicling America, the national digital newspaper database hosted by the Library of Congress, as well as the Illinois Digital Newspaper Collections, administered by the Illinois Newspaper Project.

Papers chosen in addition to The Greenville Advocate 1858-1864 are: Canton Weekly Register (Canton, Ill.) 1852-1914; The Citizen / Irish News and Chicago Citizen / The Chicago Citizen (Chicago, Ill.), 1882-1928; The Du Quoin Tribune (Du Quoin, Ill.), 1867-1871; East St. Louis Daily Journal (East St. Louis, Ill.), 1910-1928; Fulton Journal (Fulton, Ill.), 1877-1879; Genius of Liberty (Lowell, Ill.), 1840-1842; Genius of Universal Emancipation (Hennepin, Ill.), 1838-1839; The Grayville Herald (Grayville, Ill.), 1855-1858.

The Illinois Newspaper Project identifies, preserves, and digitizes Illinois newspapers. INP also helps researchers locate the Illinois newspapers they need.

The INP is an initiative of the History, Philosophy, and Newspaper Library and the Preservation Services Unit at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Much of their work depends on support by grants and donations.