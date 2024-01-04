Greenville Man Sentenced To IDOC

Late last year, Kyle E. Phillips, age 30 of Greenville, appeared in Bond County Circuit Court and was sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Phillips admitted to a third violation of an order of probation and was re-sentenced to eight years in state prison. It was recommended he be placed in impact incarceration followed by four years of mandatory supervised release.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery on November 26, 2018.

In March of 2019, Phillips was sentenced to 36 months’ probation.

Petitions to revoke probation were filed by State’s Attorney Dora Mann in February of 2020, July of 2021, and September of 2022.

Also in court recently, Phillips pleaded guilty to charges of residential burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing, and eluding, resisting a peace officer, and leaving the scene of an accident, which occurred October 1, 2023.

He was sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term in IDOC. As part of the plea agreement, other remaining charges were dismissed.