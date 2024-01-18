Greenville Plaza Discussed At Meeting

The Greenville City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night with a presentation by Studio Arq of Chicago regarding proposed drawings for the downtown plaza.

No decisions were made regarding the project.

It was noted that the goal is to bring people to the downtown area. One of the focal points would be a stage, along with a playground and a water feature.

Studio Arq will bring new drawings in a couple of weeks.

The plaza is to be constructed on North Second Street, between Oak Street and College Avenue. The council recently awarded a contract to demolish three buildings in that area, including the large FP Joy structure at College and Second.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL a meeting was held earlier this week, about storm water running down Second Street. She said to control the drainage, options include a detention pond on some of the FP Joy site or installing drainage pipes under the plaza.

The former Bond County Office Annex is also being torn down, and the city manager said the plan is to have the stage at that location, facing east. A building with restrooms would go up between the stage and proposed playground. There will also be a visitor center.

According to Hollenkamp, the next step is determining how to handle storm water. The city is waiting for figures from the engineer and architect.

After a decision is made on that, plaza designs could be finalized for council consideration, and then eventually bids could be sought.

Hollenkamp hopes the project can be built this summer.

The city has a budget of $2.6 million for it, including a $1.9 million grant from the state and about $700,000 of federal AARP funds .