Historical Society Supper Program February 6

The Bond County Historical Society will have its annual soup and chili supper, and special program, Tuesday, February 6 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church hall in Greenville.

The supper is open to all members of the community. The charge is $9 per person for chili, potato soup, and chicken and wild rice soup. The meal will be served beginning at 6 p.m.

The theme for the program, which begins at 7 o’clock, is “Road To The National Road.” Kevin Kaegy will give the presentation, telling the story of early Illinois and The National Road, the nation’s first federally-funded highway.

Kaegy is vice president and a board member for the Bond County Historical Society.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information about the February 6 events, contact Historical Society President Cary Holman at 267-5213 or by email at president @ bond county historical . org.