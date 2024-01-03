HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes New Year’s Baby

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese proudly welcomed Jemma Marie Von Hatten as the 2024 New Year’s baby. She arrived on Monday, January 1, weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches long. Jemma’s proud parents are Courtney and Justin Von Hatten of Beckemeyer.

She was also welcomed by her grandparents, Christa and Dan Trame of St. Rose and Steve and Brenda Von Hatten of Carlyle.

Jemma and her family were presented with baskets of baby items from St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center and the St. Joseph’s Hospital auxiliary. The gifts included a handmade baby quilt, lap blanket, inspirational decor, a sleeper outfit, a stuffed elephant, and lotion.

The family also shared that Women and Infants Center nurse, Ruth Rainey, cared for Courtney when she was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Rainey was also there to care for Jemma upon delivery.