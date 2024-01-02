Illinois State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting In Saint Elmo

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, involving 36-year-old Tyler J. Roe of Brownstown.

ISP DCI was requested after an officer involved shooting that occurred at the 2400 block of 2150 Street, Saint Elmo, in the evening hours of Saturday, December 30. At approximately 7:00 p.m., local officers received a call of a burglary to a residence at the 1600 block of North 1550th Street, Brownstown. It was reported in progress with shots fired. Roe reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle he stole from the victim’s residence. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and initiated the pursuit. The Farina Police Department assisted and one of their officer’s completed a successful precision immobilization technique causing the vehicle to come to a stop. As officers approached the vehicle, a Farina PD officer discharged his weapon striking Roe, who sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. Roe was later released from the hospital and booked at the Fayette County Jail.