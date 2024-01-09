Injury When Car Hits Fence and Tree in Pocahontas

A 19-year-old Greenville man was injured Sunday night when the car he was driving in Pocahontas struck a fence and tree.

Joshua R. Mayes was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland for treatment.

The accident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on West State Avenue, 50 feet west of Stallard Street.

An officer reported Mayes was driving eastbound on State Avenue when the car travelled off the road, struck a state road sign, then went across the road, and struck a wooden fence at a residence.

After the car went through the fence, the vehicle struck a tree.

According to the investigating officer, Mayes had a medical condition that occurred while he was driving and he was removed from the vehicle by Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District first responders and A-1 ambulance personnel.