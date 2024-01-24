ISP Announce Arrest In Fayette County Murder

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male from Saint Peter, IL for alleged First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony.

On January 20 at approximately 8:13 p.m., ISP DCI Zone 8 was requested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a homicide investigation in Saint Peter. A 14-year-old male was shot and killed inside a residence in the 700 block of North 2200 Street.

After a thorough investigation, the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office will be charging the 17-year-old with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The 17-year-old is currently in custody at the Fayette County Jail.

ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Fayette County Coroner, ISP Troop 9 Patrol, and ISP Crime Scene Services.