Kaskaskia College Hosts Legislative Breakfast

On Tuesday, January 23, Kaskaskia College held its annual Legislative Breakfast at the main campus. The meeting was attended by Illinois State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Charlie Meier and Illinois Senator Terri Bryant, joined by representatives from the offices of U.S. Congressman Mike Bost and Illinois Senator Jason Plummer.

During the meeting, KC leadership highlighted the college’s enrollment growth in recent years and its ability to maintain a solid financial base for the district. Several issues affecting the college at both the state and federal level were also discussed, including the funding mechanism for higher education.

KC President George Evans believes that these meetings are critical as legislators prepare for the 2024 legislative session. “We are grateful for the continued support that our legislators have given Kaskaskia College,” said Evans. “These meetings give us the opportunity to showcase our progress and to inform our legislators of how they can help us enhance career opportunities for our students.”