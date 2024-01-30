Kaskaskia College Vice President Retiring

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met last week and accepted the retirement of its vice president of administrative services.

Judy Hemker is retiring from the position April 30. She has been with Kaskaskia College since 2016.

KC President George Evans said Hemker has been a “phenomenal asset” to the college, “helping the college through the budget impasse and always having a strong impact on the financial health of this institution.”

Until a replacement is hired, KC Controller Sara Hanks has been appointed with the college’s treasury management and financial authority.

The board promoted Carrie Hancock from Coordinator of Veterans’ Services/Financial Aid advisor to Student Outreach Coordinator. Jenna Astroth was hired as Trenton Education Center Evening Coordinator.

Using grant money, the KC trustees purchased a virtual reality stand up forklift simulator, at $44,995, for the Centralia Correctional Center Education Program.