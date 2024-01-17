KPD Board Approves Playground Curbing

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday evening and approved a contract for work at the new playground, to be installed at William Wait Park.

Focal Pointe from Caseyville was awarded the contact to put a concrete curb around the outside of the playground. The cost will be $7,800.

Focal Pointe will also install the playground, as the company is a certified playground installer for landscape structures.

Weather will determine when progress will be made regarding the playground. Equipment for the KPD playground has been delivered.

Park District employees will do excavation work on the site. District Director Jerry Sauerwein hope the new playground can be installed during February.